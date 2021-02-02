2GB
Ray Hadley responds to Cameron McInnes’ ‘crack’ at him

7 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Cameron McInnes
Ray Hadley has addressed NRL player Cameron McInnes’ “crack” at him after the Dragons skipper signed a four-year deal with Cronulla.

McInnes has called out Ray’s suggestion he had no faith in the Dragons coach, insisting Ray’s still upset with the 27-year-old for calling him out last year.

“I’m big enough to cop cracks,” Ray said.

He went on to explain why he stands by his comments.

Ray Hadley
Rugby LeagueSports
