Ray Hadley has shared more evidence against two men charged with animal cruelty after allegedly assaulting a police horse.

The pair were photographed striking the horse during Sydney’s ‘freedom’ anti-lockdown protest.

While some have argued the photographs do not prove a ‘punch’, a listener has tipped Ray off to aerial footage from Nine News with a clearer view of the incident.

Image: Nine News