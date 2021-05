Ray Hadley has commended the NSW Premier’s decision to appoint two new ministers to Cabinet.

Geoff Lee has been removed as Sports Minister, with the Premier appointing Natalie Ward to the role of Minister for Sport, Multiculturalism, Seniors and Veterans.

“Of all the decisions the Premier of NSW has made, that’s probably the best decision she’s ever made,” Ray Hadley said.

