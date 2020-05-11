Ray Hadley pays tribute to Jones, congratulates Fordham

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to Alan Jones after his long-time colleague announced his retirement after 35 years in radio.

Ray started at 2GB in December of 2001 and was joined by Alan soon after.

The pair have been broadcasting back-to-back for almost two decades.

“Alan, as everyone knows, has set records that will never be broken in Australian radio,” Ray said.

“My success has been on the back of his success.

“He goes with my best wishes and his replacement Ben Fordham will have my full support.

“He’s padding up to replace Bradman, the Bradman of broadcasting.

“I’m supportive of management’s decision to give Ben the job.”

