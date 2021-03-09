Ray Hadley pays tribute to Bravehearts founder as she passes the baton

One of the country’s most vocal advocates for child protection is stepping down.

Bravehearts founder Hetty Johnston will leave her role as a board director at the end of the year, after which she will no longer have an executive role.

As a long time ambassador of the organisation, the news came as a shock to Ray Hadley.

“She has been part of my life for the last 25 years.

“I must admit, my first thought was a selfish one: I thought ‘jeez I’m disappointed’, then I thought, well obviously you’ve got to have a life away from Bravehearts.”

Ms Johnston told Ray she has full confidence in her successors to continue Bravehearts’ crucial work, with a greater focus on service delivery rather than advocacy.

She reflected on her organisation’s many victories over the years, including the introduction of the Dangerous Prisoners (Sexual Offenders) Act, amber alerts, and the shutdown of Queensland’s “broken” department of family services.

“We’ve had to fight all the way.

“I know we’ve touched thousands of lives, and I just feel very humbled and very grateful to have had a part in that.”

