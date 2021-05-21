2GB
Ray Hadley pays tribute to Australian country music icon Johnny Ashcroft

2 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Article image for Ray Hadley pays tribute to Australian country music icon Johnny Ashcroft

Ray Hadley has paid tribute to Australian country singer Johnny Ashcroft OAM who passed away on Wednesday aged 94. 

Johnny had a number of hits through the 60s and 70s and was instrumental in the foundation of the Tamworth Country Music Festival.

He was awarded the the Medal of the Order of Australia in 1990 for his service to the entertainment industry and his support of Aboriginal rights.

“He was a lateral thinker, great survivor, innovator and a loving compassionate man, standing his ground and daring to be different,” Ray Hadley said.

Click PLAY to hear the full tribute below

Image: Johnny Ashcroft Facebook Page

