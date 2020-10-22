Ray Hadley hits back after The Wiggles outrage PC brigade

Social media users have accused The Wiggles of misrepresenting Indian Australians after a clip from 2014 surfaced on Twitter.

The tweet has garnered over 16,000 likes, and nearly 3000 retweets.

to be clear, this was not the representation i wanted pic.twitter.com/vNswTi0E16 — Ashmi (@_ashmip) October 22, 2020

Responding to the outrage, Blue Wiggle Anthony Field said “it was not my intention to be culturally insensitive to the Indian community, or to add value to ethnic stereotyping. Apologies.”

Ray Hadley was flabbergasted that Anthony would apologise, calling out the social media mob for attacking “a good decent man, doing good decent things”.

“Next thing you know, we’ll have those who suffer with narcolepsy … they’ll blow up about the song Wake Up Jeff!

“Can we just all just calm down?

“Take a cold shower: It’s the Wiggles having fun with children!”

Image: The Wiggles