Ray Hadley gives record-breaking ref ‘some ammo’ against boss Graham Annesley

The NRL’s top referee Ben Cummins is about to break Bill Harrigan’s record, preparing to ref his 394th match on Friday.

Since his 2006 debut, he’s refereed 14 State of Origin games, and five grand finals.

Though his credentials speak for themselves, Ray Hadley nevertheless had some advice for Cummins, in the form of an exposé of Head of Football Graham Annesley.

“I checked these details with him this morning … so you’ve got some ammo if ever he’s having a chat to you about your form.

“If ever the boss has a yarn to you about that, I think you should just mention two words – Kerrod and Walters.”

Image: Matt Roberts/Getty Images