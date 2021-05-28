Ray Hadley fears rideshare free-for-all in event of taxi extinction

Ray Hadley is fighting to keep NSW’s taxis on the road as their long-term viability is called into question.

He fears if taxis disappear, rideshare operators will start “charging whatever they like, given they’re so unregulated”.

Friends of Ray’s recently brought the issue to his attention, after a $270 Uber quote was brought down to just $50 for a taxi ride.

Ray’s also had his own run-in with an expensive mark-up.

“How’s it going to cost me $40 more because we stopped for 25 seconds?”

NSW Taxi Council Deputy CEO Nick Abrahim called on the government to regulate the rideshare industry to the same extent they regulate taxis.

“If you’re going to let the market decide, you’re going to get what you’ve currently got, which is a model that has surcharging, taking advantage of passengers’ situation[s].

“Sitting back and doing nothing is not an option, Ray.”

