Ray Hadley explains why Premier ‘can’t lead the state’ as new evidence revealed

The pressure is mounting on Gladys Berejiklian after further evidence was revealed at ICAC this morning.

ICAC played a phone recording where Ms Berejiklian said “I don’t need to know about that bit” in response to Mr Maguire speaking about a potential Badgerys Creek business deal.

The Premier has dodged questions by journalists at a press conference this morning, denying any wrongdoing.

“She can’t survive on the evidence that was given this morning,” Ray Hadley declared.

“I know there are people defending the Premier but you can’t have a Premier act in this way: we’re not suggesting she did anything illegal, but her judgement is flawed.

“She can’t lead the state with that flawed judgement.”

