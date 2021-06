Ray Hadley has attempted to disorient a listener’s pet chihuahua this morning during a chat to Nine News journalist Peter Overton.

Listener Linda wrote to Ray, telling him she thinks he “taught my chihuahua how to tell time”.

Ray thought he’d have a bit of fun with the revelation.

“So, let’s confuse the chihuahua, alright?” Ray said to Peter.

