Ray Hadley drops his mixtape (ft. Greens councillor Jonathan Sri)
Get ready for Ray Hadley’s Rap Music Countdown, where Ray shares the latest and greatest Aussie hip-hop tracks.
While researching vocal refugee protest supporter and Brisbane Greens councillor Jonathan Sri, Ray stumbled across Rivermouth – Mr Sri’s hip-hop group.
“I think he could be, like me, completely tone deaf.”
Ray improved the track with his own backing vocals and a bit of improvised percussion.
Click PLAY below to hear the full audio