Ray Hadley demands NSW reverse ‘boneheaded’ construction decision

11 hours ago
Ray Hadley
David CremonaMeriton Group
Ray Hadley is calling on the NSW government to immediately reverse a ban on construction.

The industry was left blindsided after the government announced a complete shutdown of the sector.

Senior government sources have indicated to Ray Hadley the decision will be reviewed but Ray says action must be taken immediately.

Meriton Group represents $2 billion worth of construction and employs tens of thousands of workers.

Meriton Director of Construction David Cremona told Ray Hadley his sites were taking appropriate health measures to keep their workers safe.

“We had a COVID incident two weeks ago on one of my sites. We managed it, we contained it.

“The construction industry is the backbone of the country, it is disgusting how it’s been treated.”

Ray heard from numerous people in the industry about the impact of the shutdown.

Ray Hadley
BusinessNewsNSW
