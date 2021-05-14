2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ray Hadley demands country music..

Ray Hadley demands country music superstar makes a long-awaited return

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley exclusive
Alan Jackson
Article image for Ray Hadley demands country music superstar makes a long-awaited return

Ray Hadley is insisting American country music star Alan Jackson makes a return Down Under. 

Jackson last toured the country in 2011, which Ray feels is a long time between drinks.

“When are you coming back? We need you back, mate! We need you back! We need you back, Alan!” Ray exclaimed.

“Oh man, I tell you, I’m ready, I’m ready,” said Jackson.

“Well I’ll tell you what: 2022, we’ll make a date,” Ray said.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview 

Image: Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ACM

Ray Hadley exclusive
MusicNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873