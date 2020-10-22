Ray Hadley calls out ‘unfair’ hospital policy splitting families apart

Ray Hadley has gone in to bat for distressed expectant mothers after an “unfair” visitation policy at public and some private hospitals came to his attention.

At Healthscope’s Northern Beaches and Newcastle private hospitals, siblings – including young toddlers – are not allowed to visit the maternity ward.

Meanwhile, other Healthscope hospitals including Norwest and Nepean do allow visits.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard told Ray the contradictory policy “seems silly”, but has no authority over private hospitals.

After Ray lobbied for change on air, Mr Hazzard confirmed his department would seek to repeal the restriction on siblings.

Newcastle Private Hospital General Manager Brett Dennett said the restriction is in place to align with that of the nearby John Hunter public hospital.

Ray called out the hypocrisy, and pointed out there have been COVID-19 cases in the regions where siblings are allowed to visit.

“In the case of small siblings … when mum goes missing for a few days, they fret!

“What we need from Healthscope is some kind of uniformity here.

“Here’s a tip for you … how about you follow the rules of your fellow hospitals?”

