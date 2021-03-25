Ray Hadley addresses Twitter attacks following interview with PM

Ray Hadley has addressed Twitter “twits” accusing him of homophobia after his interview with the Prime Minister yesterday.

Following Ray’s interview with the Prime Minister, he received backlash for comments made.

“For those people that posted things on social media relying on my first comment but not my second, third or fourth comments, and then calling me homophobic, well you’re lowlife grubs,” Ray said.

“And those in the left-wing media who ceased upon it, you’re lowlife grubs as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more