2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ray Hadley addresses Twitter attacks..

Ray Hadley addresses Twitter attacks following interview with PM

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Twitter
Article image for Ray Hadley addresses Twitter attacks following interview with PM

Ray Hadley has addressed Twitter “twits” accusing him of homophobia after his interview with the Prime Minister yesterday.

Following Ray’s interview with the Prime Minister, he received backlash for comments made.

“For those people that posted things on social media relying on my first comment but not my second, third or fourth comments, and then calling me homophobic, well you’re lowlife grubs,” Ray said.

“And those in the left-wing media who ceased upon it, you’re lowlife grubs as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear more

 

Ray Hadley
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873