Ray gives country singer Brooke McClymont a birthday surprise

6 hours ago
Ray Hadley
The country music countdown has a new number one song this week and it belongs to Ray Hadley’s mate Brooke McClymont and her band The McClymonts.

The trio’s song ‘I Got This’ was released in March and will be the final song played this week on Ray’s Country Music Countdown.

Ms McClymont told Ray “That’s fantastic, right in time for my birthday. I’ll be able to celebrate on Saturday with number one, that’s awesome Ray, thank you!” 

Brooke and her husband Adam Eckersley have been keeping in touch with Ray on a weekly basis with hilarious stories of their attempt to set up a farm with their children Tiggy and baby Elroy during the coronavirus pandemic.

The McClymonts new album Mayhem to Madness will be released on June 12.

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Images: Courtesy of Brooke McClymont & Adam Eckersley

