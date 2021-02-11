2GB
‘Raving lunatic’ threatens small business for millions of dollars over COVID ‘discrimination’

4 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Coffs HarbourcoronavirusQR codeService NSW
Article image for ‘Raving lunatic’ threatens small business for millions of dollars over COVID ‘discrimination’

A small business has been threatened with fines after receiving a legal letter from a customer who refused to check-in using a QR code.

The owner of the Coffs Harbour hair salon has received a legal letter from the customer who was refused entry into the salon when she took issue with QR codes.

NSW businesses legally have to use the Service NSW app for QR code check-ins.

The four-page legal letter requests the owner provide evidence as to why she must use the QR code within seven days or be liable for millions of dollars in legal fees and compensation.

The woman references numerous pieces of legislation, accusing the owner of discrimination.

She writes:

“Where do you get your authority to discriminate under the United Nations Universal Declaration on Human Rights which states;

Article 5. No one shall be subjected to torture or to cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.”

“It’s signed by a raving lunatic!” Ray Hadley said.

“Leave the hairdresser alone you madwoman!

“Quoting the constitution – looks like she’s swallowed some sort of legal dictionary.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full story

 

Ray Hadley
BusinessLawNewsNSW
