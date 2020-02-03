Rate relief finally announced for bushfire victims

The owners of homes destroyed during the horror bushfire season will not have to pay council rates.

Rates notices are being sent to the charred remains of more than 2400 homes across New South Wales, as required by law.

Councils have been pleading with the state government to stop the bills being sent out and have finally had a win.

Building Impact Assessments teams continue to work across southern NSW firegrounds. Since last Saturday a further 7 homes have been destroyed however 16 have been saved with assessments continuing.#nswrfs #nswfires pic.twitter.com/WQzCdDrH6I — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) February 3, 2020

Local Government Minister Shelley Hancock tells Alan Jones the state government doesn’t want to add to the anguish of victims and will cover the cost.

“Everybody who’s received a rate notice, if they’ve paid their rates they can take it to Service NSW and get a refund.

“If they haven’t, they can take it in… and we will pick up the cost of the rates.”

