Rare gem: A slice of Holden’s history set to go under the hammer

A piece of motor-racing history could fetch up to $1 million at auction this weekend.

Lloyds Auctions are auctioning off a 1969 Holden Dealer Team HT Monaro, the first factory-built race car to bear the Holden badge.

It’s tipped to be the most expensive Holden ever sold.

Lee Hames, chief operating officer from Lloyds Auctions, said it’s got all of Holden’s history and it’s incomparable.

“This is an incredibly rare opportunity,” he told Mark Levy.

“We are honoured to bring it to market.

“I will be sad to see it go, but so excited for it to find a new home.”

Images: Lloyds Auction