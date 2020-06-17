2GB
Raise Foundation on the hunt for mentors for at-risk youth

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Georgie GardnerRaise FoundationVicki Condon

Raise Foundation CEO Vicki Condon and ambassador Georgie Gardner have joined Mark Levy in the studio to put out a call for new recruits.

Youth charity Raise Foundation has recorded more than 3500 graduates from nearly 300 school-based programs, undertaking more than 104,000 hours of mentoring.

Ms Condon explained it was the untimely death of a 14-year-old family friend which fueled her decision to leave the world of corporate HR behind.

“I wanted to do something that made a big difference.”

Georgie Gardner has put a famous face and voice to the NSW-based foundation, with the goal of expanding its programs nationally.

The organisation is now on the hunt for new mentors to join the team, with COVID-19 making young people even more vulnerable.

“Adolescence is a really tricky time for so many people,” she said.

“It’s a time where you feel vulnerable, you feel misunderstood, you feel angry with the world.

“To provide a mentor … can potentially be life-changing.”

To find out more, click HERE.

 

