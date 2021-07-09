Raiders star reflects on privileged position in wake of NRL biosecurity breaches

The NRL is facing a number of biosecurity breach scandals, with players under greater scrutiny than ever amid Sydney’s lockdown.

Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling remains under tight level four protocols despite the broader ACT community being under no such restrictions.

Nevertheless, he told James Willis players appreciate their privileged position, acknowledging the “people affected a lot worse than us”.

“No one wants to be in … the bubble, and it can be frustrating at times.

“We’ve got three days off now, and I’ll be sitting at home watching TV or playing the PlayStation.

“But it’s to keep the game alive, and keep it going … you’ve got to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website