2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Raiders star reflects on privileged position in wake of NRL biosecurity breaches

3 hours ago
James Willis
Canberra RaidersNRL biosecurityrugby league featuredTom Starling
Article image for Raiders star reflects on privileged position in wake of NRL biosecurity breaches

The NRL is facing a number of biosecurity breach scandals, with players under greater scrutiny than ever amid Sydney’s lockdown.

Canberra Raiders hooker Tom Starling remains under tight level four protocols despite the broader ACT community being under no such restrictions.

Nevertheless, he told James Willis players appreciate their privileged position, acknowledging the “people affected a lot worse than us”.

“No one wants to be in … the bubble, and it can be frustrating at times.

“We’ve got three days off now, and I’ll be sitting at home watching TV or playing the PlayStation.

“But it’s to keep the game alive, and keep it going … you’ve got to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Canberra Raiders/Official website

James Willis
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873