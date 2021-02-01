Radio legend turned documentarian names ‘the building of the 20th century’

Aussies are invited to gain an intimate insight into the lives families living in architecturally designed homes in Designing a Legacy.

Comedian, radio personality and design aficionado Tim Ross will present the documentary, which travels across Australia.

Ross told Deborah Knight Australia is full of skilled but underappreciated architects.

“Somewhere along the line we’ve forgotten how good we are as designers.

“There’s so many great stories in our architecture we’ve just got to let them out.”

Ross hopes to take a spotlight away from what he called “the building of the 20th century”.

He argued while deserving of appreciation, it overshadows other architectural works just as extraordinary.

