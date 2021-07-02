2GB
Racist maths? Jacinta Price tears into ‘absolutely nonsensical’ curriculum changes

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Indigenous commentator Jacinta Price is concerned children are being taught ideologically about race without their parents’ consent.

An Indigenous mathematician advising the Australian Curriculum Assessment and Reporting Authority has claimed current teaching of mathematics “devalues indigenous culture”.

Alice Springs councillor and senatorial candidate Jacinta Price told Jim Wilson the advice is “absolutely nonsensical” and “very dangerous”.

“I don’t know how they manage to put two and two together and come back with 1000.

“There’s no way that mathematics should have anything to do with critical race theory … it doesn’t belong in our schools, where our children are vulnerable.”

