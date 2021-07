Racing NSW boss Peter V’landys is backing rapid antigen testing after 15-minute testing machines were installed at major metropolitan race tracks more than a week ago.

Mr V’landys told Ben Fordham it has been “very successful”.

“We can do 30 tests in 20 minutes and it gives us that extra barrier and gives us comfort.

“With these 15-minute tests, we can work to normality.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview