Rabbitohs players test negative, NRL taking ‘every possible precaution’

Three NRL players and a coach tested for coronavirus yesterday have returned negative results.

South Sydney Rabbitohs stars Latrell Mitchell, Liam Knight, and captain Adam Reynolds, as well as Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson, were tested for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms.

Stringent biosecurity measures are in place to protect players and the public, NRL head of football Graham Annesley told Chris Smith.

All players have to check their own temperature and answer a questionnaire about symptoms every day, and are then screened by health workers when they arrive at training.

Full-contact training will resume next week.

“We’re taking every possible precaution to make sure that we’re as squeaky clean as we possibly can be.

“The stakes are just too high.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty