Queensland’s ‘three favourite sons’ a dangerous coaching choice, Paul Gallen warns

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterPAUL GALLENPAUL GREENQueensland Maroonsrugby league featured
Article image for Queensland’s ‘three favourite sons’ a dangerous coaching choice, Paul Gallen warns

With new Maroons coach Paul Green under pressure, former stars Billy Slater, Cameron Smith and Johnathan Thurston have been floated as a coaching dream team.

Commentator Gus Gould shamed Green for his choice to bring in young debutant Reece Walsh, but rugby league great Paul Gallen pointed out Slater was the one who selected him.

“I’m just trying to put a little bit of balance … [and] perspective around the whole thing.

“When you’re losing everyone’s against you … it’s easy to bag someone when they’re down.”

Gal agreed with Mark Levy it would be “fraught with danger” for Queensland to risk the reputation of “three of their favourite sons” should they cop another 76-6 thrashing next year.

Press PLAY below to hear Gal’s comments in full

 

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
