Queensland selector Billy Slater ‘really excited’ by Origin debutant

4 hours ago
Mark Levy
Billy SlaterQueensland Maroonsrugby league featuredSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for Queensland selector Billy Slater ‘really excited’ by Origin debutant

The Queensland Maroons have finally named their team for tomorrow night’s State of Origin opener.

Valentine Holmes will play fullback, Kyle Feldt goes onto the wing and AJ Brimson is the utility.

Queensland legend turned selector Billy Slater told Mark Levy he’s “really excited” to see Feldt finally make his State of Origin debut.

“He was really close last year, and he tore his groin so ruled himself out of any calculations of playing in that series.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s breakdown of the Queensland side

Opposing debutant Liam Martin joined Billy and Mark to share how important the opportunity to play for the Blues has been.

“They sort of surprised me [on] Sunday night at our jersey presentation.

“I knew it was a big occasion when mum’s got her makeup done – I think she’s had it once before in my life!”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Mark Levy
Rugby LeagueSports
