Queensland Maroons to ‘make it easy’ for youngster Reece Walsh in Origin II

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
18-year-old Reece Walsh has been named to make his State of Origin debut at fullback for game two on Sunday night.

Queensland great Billy Slater told Mark Levy the decision has not been made lightly, and the Maroons certainly can’t expect Walsh to solve all their woes.

“Origin’s a big pool, no matter when you jump in it.

“Whether you’re 18 or 28 there’s a lot of pressure in there, but we feel that he’s ready to go.

“We’re hoping everyone turns it around, and that’ll make it a lot easier on the young fella.”

Press PLAY below to hear Billy’s evaluation of the Origin II squads

 

