Queensland Maroons head to the market to select next coach

The future head coach of the Queensland Maroons remains undecided, with Wayne Bennett and Mal Meninga still in contention.

Queensland Rugby League chairman Bruce Hatcher told Mark Levy and Paul Gallen the Maroons will be going to market to buy their next coach.

“We’ve always had a rule that we prefer a non-NRL coach, because … there appears to be a fair bit of bias, or the perception of bias.

“It’s all very well to say yeah, let’s appoint Wayne Bennett, but he’s got commitments to the Rabbits. We’ve also got to look beyond a year.”

Tomorrow’s State of Origin II will be make-or-break for New South Wales.

NSW Blues adviser Greg Alexander said last week’s disappointing performance is in part due to a (fixable) attitude problem.

“They’ve trained well. They’re as ready as they can be, they just need to produce on the field now.”

