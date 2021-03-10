Queen’s ‘true to form’ statement leaves British public generationally divided

After two full days, the Queen has at least issued a statement responding to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Jim Wilson the brevity of the statement is “true to form”, but shows Buckingham Palace is extending an olive branch to the Sussexes.

“Anyone that’s followed the Royals for quite some time knows that they tend to say a lot in very few words.”

I was expecting more but true to form a short statement from Buckingham Palace… pic.twitter.com/SrafpzQD5R — Victoria Arbiter (@victoriaarbiter) March 9, 2021

The British public has been divided generationally in its reaction to the bombshell accusations, and the Queen’s response.

“Certainly the older generation … [are] saying ‘Right on … that’s a dignified response’, whereas a lot of younger people have said this isn’t enough, she should’ve addressed the racism in a much fuller fashion, she should’ve addressed the mental health.”

Image: Getty