Queen’s ‘true to form’ statement leaves British public generationally divided

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
HARRY AND MEGANOprahQueen Elizabeth IIRoyal Family
Article image for Queen’s ‘true to form’ statement leaves British public generationally divided

After two full days, the Queen has at least issued a statement responding to Harry and Meghan’s tell-all interview with Oprah.

Royal commentator Victoria Arbiter told Jim Wilson the brevity of the statement is “true to form”, but shows Buckingham Palace is extending an olive branch to the Sussexes.

“Anyone that’s followed the Royals for quite some time knows that they tend to say a lot in very few words.”

The British public has been divided generationally in its reaction to the bombshell accusations, and the Queen’s response.

“Certainly the older generation … [are] saying ‘Right on … that’s a dignified response’, whereas a lot of younger people have said this isn’t enough, she should’ve addressed the racism in a much fuller fashion, she should’ve addressed the mental health.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
NewsWorld
