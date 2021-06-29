2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

QRL proposes relocating Sharks to Brisbane, making everyone unhappy

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
CRONULLA SHARKSDARRYL BROHMANQRLrugby league featured
Article image for QRL proposes relocating Sharks to Brisbane, making everyone unhappy

Queensland Rugby League boss Bruce Hatcher’s proposal for a ‘strategic alliance’ that would see the Cronulla Sharks call Suncorp Stadium home has gone down like a lead balloon.

As a Queenslander who now lives in the Sutherland Shire, the Continuous Call Team’s ‘Big Marn’ Darryl Brohman is uniquely qualified to comment on the proposition.

“There’s two groups of people who don’t want that to happen,” he told Jim Wilson.

“One is anyone who lives in the Shire, and two is anyone who lives in Brisbane.

“Bruce Hatcher … is off his chops if he thinks this is going to work.”

Press PLAY below to hear the Big Marn’s reaction in full

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
Rugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873