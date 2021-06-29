QRL proposes relocating Sharks to Brisbane, making everyone unhappy

Queensland Rugby League boss Bruce Hatcher’s proposal for a ‘strategic alliance’ that would see the Cronulla Sharks call Suncorp Stadium home has gone down like a lead balloon.

As a Queenslander who now lives in the Sutherland Shire, the Continuous Call Team’s ‘Big Marn’ Darryl Brohman is uniquely qualified to comment on the proposition.

“There’s two groups of people who don’t want that to happen,” he told Jim Wilson.

“One is anyone who lives in the Shire, and two is anyone who lives in Brisbane.

“Bruce Hatcher … is off his chops if he thinks this is going to work.”

Image: Getty