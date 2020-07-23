QLD Premier accused of playing politics after banning more Sydney suburbs

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been accused of playing politics after she identified more Sydney COVID-19 hotspots.

Fairfield council areas have joined Liverpool and Campbelltown in being declared coronavirus hotspots and banned from entering Queensland.

Fairfield Mayor Frank Carbone told Ben Fordham he is questioning how the Queensland Premier will control the ban.

“I don’t think it’s good for anybody to be playing politics with this issue.

“This will impact one million people. I think there’s a political push here by the Premier towards New South Wales.”

