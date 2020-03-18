2GB
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Qantas to suspend all international flights, stand down two-thirds of staff

2 hours ago
National Nine News
QANTAS

Qantas has announced it will suspend all international flights and temporarily stand down two-thirds of its staff.

All scheduled Qantas and Jetstar international flights will be grounded from the end of March after the government upgraded its travel advice to level four ‘do not travel’.

They will also reduce their domestic fleet by 60 per cent.

Two-thirds of Qantas employees will be temporarily stood down in an attempt to preserve jobs through the coronavirus crisis.

 

Image: Getty/Bloomberg

National Nine News
AustraliaBusiness
Advertisement
Advertisement
131 873

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.