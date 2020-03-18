Qantas to suspend all international flights, stand down two-thirds of staff
Qantas has announced it will suspend all international flights and temporarily stand down two-thirds of its staff.
All scheduled Qantas and Jetstar international flights will be grounded from the end of March after the government upgraded its travel advice to level four ‘do not travel’.
They will also reduce their domestic fleet by 60 per cent.
Two-thirds of Qantas employees will be temporarily stood down in an attempt to preserve jobs through the coronavirus crisis.
