Qantas introduces mandatory COVID-19 jabs for staff

4 hours ago
Qantas has introduced a new policy requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Cabin crew, pilots and airport workers will need to be fully vaccinated by November 15, while the remainder of staff will have until March next year.

People who cannot get the jab for a ‘documented medical reason’ will be exempted.

89 per cent of Qantas staff have already been vaccinated or are booked to get the jab.

Qantas says the decision follows consultation with its 22,000 strong workforce.

 

