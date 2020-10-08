Qantas Dreamliner’s flight to nowhere indulges sightseers with ‘special altitude’

150 lucky aviation enthusiasts will take to the skies this Saturday for Qantas’ Great Southern Land joy flight.

Captain Alex Passerini will be at the controls of ‘Emily’ the Boeing 787 Dreamliner, and told Jim Wilson he’s thrilled to be part of the crew.

“If you could only see the smile on my face!”

The Dreamliner will fly over Sydney Harbour then travel north along the coast, fly low over the Great Barrier Reef and Uluru before heading back to Sydney via the Blue Mountains.

“We’re going to be at a special altitude that we don’t normally get to fly at … affording some amazing views through those great big windows on the 787.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: James D. Morgan/Getty Images