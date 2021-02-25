Qantas CEO’s tip on reopening of international border

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is expecting international borders to open by the end of October, as Australia finalises its COVID-19 vaccinations.

The federal government is aiming to have the majority of the Australian population vaccinated by October.

Mr Joyce told Ben Fordham he’s hopeful borders will open.

“When the adult population has been vaccinated … there’s no reason why the international borders should not be opened.

“We’re planning to reactivate 22 of Qantas’ 25 international destinations.”

