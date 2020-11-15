2GB
Qantas CEO fears ‘terrible’ impacts of state border closures

11 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Alan Joyce
Article image for Qantas CEO fears ‘terrible’ impacts of state border closures

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is urging states to reopen as the airline marks 100 years.

The airline is celebrating its 100th birthday in a year where the aviation industry has been devastated by the pandemic.

Queensland and Western Australia have still maintained border closures, despite the federal government’s insistence on free travel among states.

Mr Joyce told Ben Fordham the continued border closures don’t make sense.

“It’s got to a stage there where it’s ridiculous.

“Sometimes the popular decisions aren’t the right decisions.

“I think the social and psychological impacts of that will be terrible.”

Ben Fordham
