2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Qantas cautioned against compulsory COVID vaccination for international travel

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Nick Talley
Article image for Qantas cautioned against compulsory COVID vaccination for international travel

Qantas could require passengers to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 before being able to fly overseas.

It will be a non-negotiable condition of overseas travel with the national carrier once services resume.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham there’s a lot to consider before cementing this rule.

“I think it’s a little bit of policy on the run.

“We don’t know enough about the vaccine’s story to make any real decisions here, or at least firm decisions.

“There is some merit here, but I’m still concerned that we don’t know how much you’ll really prevent people from spreading infection even if they’re vaccinated.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
AustraliaHealthNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873