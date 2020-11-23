Qantas cautioned against compulsory COVID vaccination for international travel

Qantas could require passengers to prove they’ve been vaccinated against COVID-19 before being able to fly overseas.

It will be a non-negotiable condition of overseas travel with the national carrier once services resume.

Medical Journal of Australia Editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham there’s a lot to consider before cementing this rule.

“I think it’s a little bit of policy on the run.

“We don’t know enough about the vaccine’s story to make any real decisions here, or at least firm decisions.

“There is some merit here, but I’m still concerned that we don’t know how much you’ll really prevent people from spreading infection even if they’re vaccinated.”

