2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Qantas boss guarantees Aussies rort-free flights

3 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Alan JoyceBusiness Featured
Article image for Qantas boss guarantees Aussies rort-free flights

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce is assuring customers a genuine 50 per cent reduction in current airfares will be passed on to Aussies.

Consumers will be able to purchase half-price flights to select destinations on most airline websites from April 1.

The government will subsidise half the price of about 800,000 plane tickets to destinations such as the Gold Coast, Cairns, Alice Springs and Launceston.

As a result, Qantas will be adding five extra services for the Gold Coast, confident demand will increase.

Mr Joyce has assured Ray Hadley price gouging won’t occur.

“For Jetstar and Sydney-Gold Coast it will mean that instead of selling $88 we’re selling $44, instead of Sydney-Cairns at $166 we’re $83.

“There won’t be any gaming on this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ray Hadley
BusinessMoneyNewsTravel
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873