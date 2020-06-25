Qantas boss defends sacking 6000 workers

The boss of Qantas says an extension of JobKeeper wouldn’t be enough to save the 6000 sacked workers but won’t confirm when he will take a salary again.

Qantas CEO Alan Joyce announced the airline would slash their workforce by 20 per cent as a cost-saving measure.

15,000 people will remain stood down but 6000 will lose their jobs.

Unions say the airline should halt redundancies until the federal government releases its review into JobKeeper.

“Why couldn’t Mr Joyce have waited for the results of that review in a very short period of time?” TWU National Secretary Michael Kaine said.

But Qantas CEO Alan Joyce told Ben Fordham the jobs simply aren’t there.

“The 6000 jobs won’t come back.

“We’re doing the right thing…. letting them find other jobs because these don’t exist any longer.”

Mr Joyce won’t confirm he will suspend his salary beyond July.

“At some stage, Ben, I have to get a salary again.”

