‘Put up or shut up’: Sam Dastyari wants Australians ‘to foot the bill’ to help Victoria

Former Labor senator Sam Dastyari is calling for a one per cent tax on all Australians to help Victoria’s recovery.

He suggested a levy on our taxes in about a year’s time which will raise around $2 billion to help Victoria post-coronavirus.

Mr Dastyari told Ben Fordham if “we’re all in this together” Victoria is going to need “a really big bailout”.

“It’s really just put up or shut up time.

“If we’re going to treat this the way we treat flood or other disasters we’ve got to get serious about putting a levy on and that means everyone else is going to have to foot the bill.

“It’s not popular, it’s not a loved idea, but it’s the reality… it’s all we can do.”

