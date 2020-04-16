Push to use psychedelic drugs to treat COVID-19-related mental health issues

A rise in COVID-19 related mental health issues is behind the new push to introduce psychedelic drugs as a form of treatment.

Former Trade Minister Andrew Robb, now a board member of Mind Medicine Australia (MMA), is pushing to introduce drugs such as MDMA to treat stress and anxiety linked to the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the 50’s and 60’s it was seen as a whole new frontier for medical health. They were seeing spectacular results in dealing with depression and dealing with post-traumatic stress disorder,” Mr Robb tells Ben Fordham.

“The trouble was the recreational side of it was used and abused, and it got banned for that reason.”

