2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Push to upgrade Nepean Hospital to a major trauma centre

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Australian Paramedics AssociationLiu Bianchi

There is a push to upgrade Nepean Hospital to a major trauma centre in order to save lives.

Last week a person was stabbed in Penrith, five minutes away from Nepean Hospital, but was taken 30 minutes to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

Nepean Hospital was downgraded from a major trauma centre to a regional one in 2008.

Ben Fordham has been told by paramedics that serious incidents often occur while their only ambulance is out of town transporting patients to Westmead Hospital.

Australian Paramedics Association NSW operational paramedic Liu Bianchi told Ben Fordham Nepean Hospital needs to be upgraded.

“Four out of the six [major trauma services] are in Sydney, we have two in the Greater Western Sydney area and 50 per cent of the population live in the Greater Western Sydney catchment.

“That doesn’t make any sense!”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873