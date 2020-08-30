There is a push to upgrade Nepean Hospital to a major trauma centre in order to save lives.

Last week a person was stabbed in Penrith, five minutes away from Nepean Hospital, but was taken 30 minutes to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

Nepean Hospital was downgraded from a major trauma centre to a regional one in 2008.

Ben Fordham has been told by paramedics that serious incidents often occur while their only ambulance is out of town transporting patients to Westmead Hospital.

Australian Paramedics Association NSW operational paramedic Liu Bianchi told Ben Fordham Nepean Hospital needs to be upgraded.

“Four out of the six [major trauma services] are in Sydney, we have two in the Greater Western Sydney area and 50 per cent of the population live in the Greater Western Sydney catchment.

“That doesn’t make any sense!”

Image: Getty