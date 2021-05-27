Push to curb outbreak of ‘very serious’ disease on Sydney’s northern beaches

Sydneysiders have been warned to watch out for symptoms after two Manly teenagers tested positive to meningococcal disease.

Northern Sydney Local Health District director Dr Michael Staff told Jim Wilson it is unusual to have two cases in close proximity to one another.

“The community is rightly concerned, as this is a potentially very serious disease.

“However … the illness is not easily transmitted between people.”

Image: Getty