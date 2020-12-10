Push to ban imports of slave-made products from China

There’s a push to ban imports of Uyghur slave-made electronics and textiles from China in a rebuke of their “human rights failures”.

Independent Senator Rex Patrick has tabled a bill to the parliament that would halt the importation of products made in Chinese forced labour camps.

The senator told Jim Wilson he wants to make sure “people in China do not profit from the use of forced labour”.

“There’s over one million Uyghurs in Western China in what the Chinese might call ‘education camps’; they are internment camps”.

Mr Patrick said the ban on these products is “part of a strategy of also sending a message to China that we don’t accept these human rights failures”.

Image: Getty