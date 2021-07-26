Push for rapid COVID tests to be used in Australia

A Queensland MP is calling for COVID-19 testing kits developed in the state, and used overseas, to be approved for use domestically.

Brisbane biotech firms Ellume and Anteotech are supplying rapid home testing kits to countries around the world, with a result available in as little as 15 minutes.

Member for Traeger Robbie Katter told Ben Fordham Australia should follow suit.

“We should be backing our own guys, our own businesses.

“We need some answers from government … why we aren’t implementing this right now.”

