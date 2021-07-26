2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Push for rapid COVID tests to be used in Australia

16 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Robbie Katter
Article image for Push for rapid COVID tests to be used in Australia

A Queensland MP is calling for COVID-19 testing kits developed in the state, and used overseas, to be approved for use domestically.

Brisbane biotech firms Ellume and Anteotech are supplying rapid home testing kits to countries around the world, with a result available in as little as 15 minutes.

Member for Traeger Robbie Katter told Ben Fordham Australia should follow suit.

“We should be backing our own guys, our own businesses.

“We need some answers from government … why we aren’t implementing this right now.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873