Push for mandatory face masks welcomes support

There are calls for face masks to be made mandatory as NSW eases restrictions further.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt has not ruled out the idea that face masks could be made mandatory in hotspot areas.

The Medical Journal of Australia editor Professor Nick Talley told Ben Fordham masks should be worn on public transport.

“I realise it’s controversial and the evidence is a little bit mixed but it’s firmed up lately.

“When you cannot distance properly, that’s when face masks can make a real difference.

“We shouldn’t feel like wearing a mask is something bad, in fact it’s really going to help people.”

