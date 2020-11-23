2GB
Puppy love: Steve and Rambo come home

10 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Steve and Rambo
Article image for Puppy love: Steve and Rambo come home

Jim Wilson’s new Jack Russell puppies, Steve and Rambo, have officially joined the family.

Jim shared some adorable pictures of the pups with listeners.

Jim’s partner and fellow-broadcaster, Chris Bath called in to let him know how the puppies were doing and explained how their arrival didn’t quite go according to plan.

“The journey to get here was a little bit of a baptism of fire when it comes to puppies,” Chris told Jim.

Click PLAY below to listen to how it all unfolded

Jim Wilson
Pets
