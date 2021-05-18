‘Pull your finger out’: Paul Gallen’s furious message for junior coaches

Sharks legend Paul Gallen has dismissed the influence of a record round of send-offs on young players, and put the onus back on junior leaders to teach kids better.

Gal countered Mark Levy’s argument, declaring the idea junior rugby league players imitate the illegal shots of NRL stars “rubbish”.

“Coaches and parents, pull your finger out and start instilling your values in the children.

“It annoys me when people try to use the first grades as an excuse … train the kids the right way!

“I coached junior rugby league too, and I did not teach my kids to go out there and tackle high.”

